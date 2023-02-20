Droga5 Dublin Rolls Out ‘Hope Couture’ Campaign in Support of Veterans’ Charity ONE

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched a new integrated campaign called “Hope Couture” for Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE) to raise funds for the homeless veterans’ charity and to highlight the stark reality of homelessness that many veterans face in 2023.

As part of the campaign, ONE has unveiled a thought-provoking collection of bespoke camouflage streetwear which is being showcased at a pop-up activation in Dublin city centre. The shop front encourages the public to donate directly to the charity by scanning QR codes that are integrated seamlessly into the camouflage designs on the clothes. All funds raised through Hope Couture will help ONE meet the rising demand for safe housing for homeless veterans.

“The main objective of Hope Couture is to raise vital funds to enable ONE to continue supporting homeless veterans. ONE’s role is to provide support, comradeship, advocacy and remembrance and the organisation helps veterans to get back on their feet by offering accommodation, mental health support, employment assistance, addiction counselling and peer support,” says Cormac Kirwan, chief executive, ONE.

“We hope that this collection of unique camouflage streetwear, designed specifically for the campaign, will raise awareness around Irish veterans who are experiencing homelessness and give them the encouragement and resources they need to overcome its challenges. Incorporating the QR code into the design of the clothing will enable the public to donate to the fundraiser with minimum effort,” he adds.

Irish designer Orla Langan was commissioned to create the collection for ONE. The camouflages developed for the campaign reflect their military origin – mirroring the hostile environments that its wearers must survive in. In this case, the environment is the unforgiving streets of Dublin. The colourways for the three distinctive patterns were based on real locations where homeless veterans have slept: Luke Street, Blessington Street Park and Royal Canal / Russell Street Bridge. The design of the QR code camouflage pattern was facilitated by the creative innovation team at Droga5 Dublin which ensured the pattern blocks were readable by smartphones yet invisible in the design.

The pop-up activation will be supported by a hero film and three cut downs that are running on social media. In addition, there will also be a full outdoor campaign featuring the QR codes so that people across the nation can donate to ONE.

“We knew we needed to create something special with this campaign to help inspire empathy in the Irish public for the battle homeless veterans face. Redesigning the camouflage patterns helped us put a spotlight on this daily battle but the eureka moment happened when the team decided to integrate the donation mechanism into the patterns themselves,” says Stephen Rogers, creative director, Droga5 Dublin.

“With so much going on in people’s own lives at the moment, finding money to help others isn’t easy. But it’s vital for organisations like ONE and the lives they save. That’s why Hope Couture is such a powerful idea. It makes giving simple, and immediate. You see, you do. This is technology at its best. This is storytelling at its best. And given how much heart was put into this from our client, PR and various production partners – as well as every person in the agency and beyond who helped make this happen – this is people at their best,” adds Jen Speirs, executive creative director, Droga5 Dublin

“The ONE Hope Couture campaign shows how we can use technology to create a powerful and meaningful connection between those in need and those who can help. By using QR codes to create urban camouflage patterns to symbolically represent the invisibility of homeless veterans, we are using innovative approaches to help those who are often overlooked,” adds Evan Greally, head of creative build, Droga5 Dublin.

“The goal of this project was to let the technology slip into the background and let the human story and environment be centre stage. The challenge was hiding a QR code within a camouflage pattern yet making it discoverable on devices leading to donations. We pushed the boundaries of the standard black and white square blocks and with testing of a variety of colours, contrasts and sizing we created new codes that blend into the garments but still read on the most phones,” adds TJ Ryan, creative innovation lead, Droga5 Dublin

