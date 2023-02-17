Irish Distillers Goes After American Rye Whiskey Makers With New Powers Campaign

The Public House has launched a new global campaign for the Irish Distillers-owned Powers Rye Whiskey, the first ever Irish whiskey made use rye.

The new campaign kicked off in the USA and consists of large format out of home in key cities across the country.

“The whiskey category in the States seem to have a macho approach to their ads, so we thought we’d come at it with a bit of classic Irish attitude and wit with the line ‘Bye Bye American Rye’ to challenge the perception that the Americans do it better,” says Colin Hart, executive creative director, The Public House.

Irish Distillers has thought about creating a rye whiskey in the past, according to Carol Quinn, an archivist at Irish Distillers.

“Throughout the history of the famous Powers John’s Lane Distillery there was a willingness to challenge the old ways of doing things and experiment with new ideas, from urban farming on the distillery roof in the 1940s, to bottling in-house and the introduction of the world’s first miniature Irish whiskey, the ‘baby Power. This has fed very much into the DNA of Powers Irish Rye today, both in the use of rye and in the method of distillation.”

Agency Credits:

Agency: The Public House

Creative Director: Colin Hart, Jarrod Banadyga

Copywriter: Colin Hart

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Account Director: Ciara Burke

Account Manager: Tori Campbell

Client Credits:

Marketing Manager Redbreast & Powers: Kate McCarthy

Global Brand Manager Redbreast & Powers Clodagh O’Donnell

Brand Manager, Prestige Whiskey: Dylan Shirley

Digital Content Manager: Matthew Browner

Production: The Mix