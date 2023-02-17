Talon Sets up New Business Unit Called The Hub

Talon, the OOH media agency has launched a new business division in Ireland called The Hub.

According to the agency, “The Hub’s main function will be to ensure that Talon is maximising capabilities for clients within its two key pillars of execution – investment and operations. It will bring together all of Talon’s expertise in execution to ensure it is delivering the most effective campaigns for clients.”

The new business will be headed up by Laura Pennington, who was recently promoted into the role from buying director. Pennington has over 20 years’ experience in the OOH industry.

According to Andrew Sinclair, managing director of Talon in Ireland: “As we have entered another promising year in OOH’s renaissance, the team at Talon are constantly challenging ourselves to re-imagine the possibilities of OOH. This restructure allows us to better focus our efforts and capabilities in planning and investment as we scale our business and champion OOH’s unique proposition. We are delighted to promote Laura Pennington to lead this new business unit and drive our business forward in terms of delivering exceptional client value, executional excellence, and maximising collaboration with our industry partners.”

Speaking about her new role, Pennington says: “I am excited about this new role. The set up of The Hub marks a new approach to investment and operations which are key components in the backbone of our agency’s offering. With this new structure in place, we are driven to extend and build on our current capabilities in delivering client value and a seamless approach to execution.”