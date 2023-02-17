Cannes Young Lions 2023 Competition Kicks Off With 150 Participants

Over 150 entrants to this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition will be competing this weekend to represent Ireland at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June.

Entrants will be competing across seven categories- print, media, PR, film, digital, design as well as the Young Marketer category.

The charities that have been chosen for this year’s competition are Dyslexia Association of Ireland, GOAL and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The film and design categories will tackle a brief from Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) while the PR and digital categories will be working to help the Dyslexia Association of Ireland. GOAL, meanwhile, will be the charity for the media, print and Young Marketers categories.

“To be part of a programme that not only inspires great creativity but also help charities and their beneficiaries, is such an honour. I love the Cannes Young Lions competition!”, says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI. “Every year, I’m inspired by the people who work tirelessly for others less fortunate than themselves and I’d like to thank GOAL, DAI and IGDB for working with us this year.”

The sponsors and partners of this year’s competition include PRII, PRCA, Pull the Trigger, Sky Media Ireland, Meta, Smurfit Kappa, Ladbible Ireland, Droga5 Dublin, Business Post and Aer Lingus.

Shortlisted teams will be revealed in March.