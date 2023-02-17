BBH Dublin Rolls Out New Food Love Stories Campaign for Tesco Ireland

Tesco Ireland has rolled out the latest iteration of its Food Love Stories campaign across TV, print, digital, OOH and video-on-demand.

The campaign was created by BBH Dublin, the agency’s third campaign for the retailer over the last 12 months.

Tesco’s Grand Effie Award-winning ‘Food Love Stories’ campaign is back with its latest instalment made especially for audiences in Ireland, created by BBH Dublin.

The Food Love Stories campaign has been running in Ireland and the UK for the last six years and BBH has won numerous awards on the back of it, including a Grand Prix at the Effies in 2022.

The campaign showcases the range of food and quality of food available in Tesco and the latest iteration for the Irish market which is called “Sam’s Saviour Steak Salad” tells the story of Sam, who is doing her best to pick up the pieces after Jess, her friend and housemate who suffers an all-too-common mishap.

“We’re proud to have produced our latest Food Love Story in Ireland while showcasing our award-winning Finest Irish Angus ribeye. At Tesco, we’ve always been passionate about the food we offer. Our Food Love Stories are about showcasing just that, the food people love to make, for the people they love and with Sam’s Saviour Steak Salad, we’ve added a bit of humour on the side! The moral of the story is cook your steak however you prefer it but always ensure that your fake tan is well done,” says Cathal Deavy, customer director, Tesco Ireland.

According to Aubrey O’Connell, creative Lead at BBH Dublin, said: “We’re delighted to work with Tesco Ireland to produce another instalment in the ‘Food Love Stories’ series. This one didn’t take too much writing as it’s happened to many of us or someone we know up and down the country.”

CREDITS

Campaign Title: Tesco Ireland, Food Love Stories – Sam’s ‘Saviour’ Steak Salad

Client: Tesco

Advertising Agency: BBH Dublin

Creative Leads: Sam Caren and Aubrey O’Connell

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Account Director: Amy Harrington

Agency Producer TV: Emma Ellis

Art Producer Print: Pippa White And Matt Kitto

Production Company: Ponder

Director: Lena Beug

Producer: Paul Holmes

Post-Production Company: Screen Scene

Editor: Rob Hegarty

Online: Allen Sillery

Grade: Outer Limits

Sound Studio: Scimitar Sound

Music: Your Gorgeous By Babybird

Music Supervision: Black Sheep Music

VO: Marie Ruane

Photographer: Tara Fisher

Production Company: Peter Bailey

Food Stylist: Debbie Miller

Retouching: Wellcom