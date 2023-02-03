Irish Indo Showcases Rugby Coverage With New Campaign by The Public House

The Public House has rolled out a new rugby-themed campaign for the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent to showcase their in-depth coverage of the Guinness Six Nations series which kicks off this weekend.
The campaign, which will run over press, social, digital and TV, follows the journey of a rugby ball through on-pitch action and post-match antics. “The message is clear and simple, the Irish Independent gives you the big picture on all- things rugby this spring.”
“Sport is such a key content pillar for the Irish Independent and this campaign positions us as the Number 1 destination for all things Guinness Six Nations, making sure our readers keep their eye on the ball with our in-depth coverage by bringing viewers on an immersive journey from our pre-match coverage to our in-depth post-match analysis and everything in between,” says Adrian Quinn, marketing manager, Mediahuis Ireland, publisher of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent.
“We wanted to create a campaign that gives readers the feeling of total immersion in the Guinness Six Nations. So for our film, we deep dive into this world to give fans a sense of how they can gain unrivalled insight and access to the tournament,” says Paul Kinsella, art director, The Public House.
“The Irish Independent’s Guinness Six Nations coverage doesn’t stop when the match does. The world we explore doesn’t just bring this round the clock reporting to life, it also shows the ease in which people can get access to I,” adds Karl Graham, copywriter, The Public House.
Credits
Client: Mediahuis Ireland
Head of Marketing & Promotions: Lee Martin
Marketing Manager: Adrian Quinn
Agency: The Public House
Managing Director: Catriona Campbell
Creative Director: Colin Hart
Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh
Junior Strategist: Rohan Pipalwa
Group Account Director: Terri Turner
Account Executive: Siddharth Aghi
Art Director: Paul Kinsella
Senior Copywriter: Karl Graham
Copywriter: Patrick Dunne & Jack O’Brien
Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan
Designer: Molly Devlin
Sound Design & Mix: RayGun, Steven Maher & Colm O’Rourke
Production Company: Jelly
Commercial Broadcasting Services: Producer, Colette Harrop
VO Artist: Bryan Murray
MOTION ANIMATOR CREDITS
Design Company: Aniverse
Creative Director: Ahmet Iltas
Animation Director: Selahattin Iltas
Art Director: Nurullah Ozturk
Producer: Merve Yasak
Animation: Selahattin Iltas, Pedram Taghavi, Baris Iltas, Dogukan Kuru, Mustafa Gulay
Cleanup and Color: Emre Can Ucbas, Ashkan Naeimi Sakeneh, Dogukan Kuru
Design: Nurullah Ozturk, Aytac Isildar