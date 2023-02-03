BBDO Dublin Promotes Barry O’Sullivan to Digital Leadership Role

BBDO Dublin has promoted Barry O’Sullivan to the newly created role of digital project director.

O’Sullivan joined the agency in 2011 as a digital producer and has been a key part of agency teams that have picked up several awards at Cannes Lions, The Webbys, The Lovies and The Sharks. He has also worked with clients like the Road Safety Authority, Tourism Northern Ireland, WaterWipes and more. He has also worked on BBDO in Los Angeles and Poland.

Jess Derby, head of content and production said:

“Barry has a unique skillset in our industry: an understanding of brands and their place in the world as well the ability to bring fresh thinking in the tech space to help them,” says Jess Derby, head of content and production.

Ed Leamy, head of innovation adds: “Barry’s default is fresh thinking. He has consistently been committed to raising digital standards within our industry by embracing new technology. All of us at BBDO are excited for the future as Barry moves into his new role.”