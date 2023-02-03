Carol Lambert to Leave Publicis Dublin After 22 Years

One of the advertising industry’s top creative directors, Carol Lambert, is stepping down from her role as board creative director with Publicis Dublin over the coming months.

Lambert has been with the agency for 22 years and has won numerous Irish and international awards during that time. She has also judged at The One Show, Cannes Lions, ADCE, ICAD and the Lisbon Festival.

“I joined Publicis 22 years ago, and with the collaboration of amazing colleagues we built an outstanding creative product. Publicis Dublin has won an incredible and extensive collection of creative awards over many years for brilliant clients. I’m proud to have played a part in that success, and I’ve been fortunate to have spent so much of my career there working with the greats of this industry in Ireland,” she says.

“Despite how much I love Publicis, the people, and the clients, there comes a time to assess future goals and ambitions. I have a passion to be in charge of my career, where to take it, and when. Now, after 22 years, it’s time for me to take a leap towards a new horizon. I won’t be departing for a few months but will be having conversations with industry leaders to explore new opportunities for me to share my expertise and learn new things in a new environment,” she adds.

Publicis Dublin’s managing director, Geraldine Jones, adds: “Throughout her time with Publicis, Carol has used her exceptional creative talents to not only make a significant impact on our business, but also on the brands and businesses of our clients. We’ll miss Carol but know too that our paths will continue to cross and we wish her the very best of luck with her future plans.”