Ian Byrne to Leave Virgin Media Television in February

Ian Byrne, Virgin Media Television’s director of digital and commercial enterprises, is stepping down from his role with the broadcaster in February, after eight years with the business.

Byrne joined Virgin Media Television in 2014 and was appointed as digital and commercial enterprises director in 2018. During this time, he spearheaded Virgin Media’s advance into addressable TV advertising in Ireland and the UK, whilst also creating and leading the digital team with a focus on expanding Virgin Media Television’s Player distribution and engagement. He was also responsible for the continued development and evolution of the broadcaster’s commercial strategy for the TV business, leading the diversification and growth of commercial revenues across digital and key partnerships.

In a memo his colleagues this week, Byrne said “when appointed to the role, I had one ambitious goal in mind – to create a sustainable, disruption-proof TV business. To achieve this, it was clear to me that there would be a need to actively lead the digital agenda, broaden the commercial remit and embrace the power of addressable ad-operations and audience engagement technology. We are now in superb shape having achieved record revenue growth, developed new digital propositions and created unique and ground-breaking partnerships with industry stakeholders. All this arose from the creation and implementation of a new strategic framework that underpins the business’ monitisation agenda. We also embedded a results-driven culture, agile and flexible ways of working and shone a light on our future leaders. As a consequence of all of this, we have created great commercial momentum which will roll through 2023 and beyond. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here: solving audience engagement and addressable advertising challenges, raising our digital profile, developing and implementing a number of industry firsts, and completely repositioning the business to enable it succeed in an ever-evolving and fast changing digital environment.”

Paying tribute to Byrne – who has worked for a number of companies including Masterfoods Ireland, Mars, Golden Pages and Independent News & Media- Paul Farrell, Virgin Media Television’s managing director said: I would like to thank Ian for his immense contribution to the business over the last number of years. His track record speaks for itself as he leaves the business off the back of a record revenue performance in 2021 and 2022. We wish him all the best for the future.”