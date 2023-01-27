Global Confirms Retention of CIE Outdoor Advertising Contract

Global Media & Entertainment (Ireland) has officially confirmed that it has retained the CIÉ Outdoor Advertising contract following a competitive public tender process.

The contract, which was awarded towards the end of 2022, has already commenced and will run for a period of five years with an option for CIÉ to extend it for a further two years. Global will be responsible for managing and developing as well as marketing and selling the largest and most valuable portfolio of outdoor advertising assets in Ireland. This includes external and internal advertising formats on Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus, and Iarnród Éireann as well as a significant portfolio of digital and traditional Outdoor advertising formats across the CIÉ estate.

“CIE is pleased to confirm Global Media as our Out of Home advertising contractor for the next 5 years, following a competitive tender process. The responses received were of high standard. CIÉ’s new contract with Global, provides us with the platform to deliver innovation and growth across all areas of our advertising estate as well continuing our ongoing capital investment in advertising assets,’ says Mel Kellegher, manager, commuter advertising network, CIE.

“We are extremely proud of the work we have delivered in partnership with CIÉ on their Advertising estate since 2014. Winning this contract allows us to continue to reveal the increasing value of audiences delivered across CIÉ environments and allows us to extend the opportunities for creative impact in this market,” says Colin Leahy, managing director of Global in Ireland.

Global has been managing the CIÉ advertising estate since 2014 and during that time it has enhanced it with the addition of the digital dPod network across Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann stations as well as extending double decker bus advertising formats to Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford. In June 2021 Global and CIÉ also launched Ireland’s first large format digital bridge displays across four landmark locations in Dublin, significantly increasing the Estate’s audience footprint.