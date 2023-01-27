Consumer Confidence Improves but Concerns Linger

With a slight easing in inflation, consumer confidence saw a slight improvement in December, according to the latest B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 9th-20th of December 2022.

With inflation easing somehow since October, consumer confidence sees a further, slight increase from -67 in November to -65 in December.

However, confidence remains at a very low level, with 3 in 4 (74%) believing Ireland will be worse off in the coming year, and just 1 in 10 feeling Ireland will be better off.

A two tier economy is very evident, with the improvement in confidence coming solely from Leinster (including Dublin), and consumer confidence being particularly low in Connaught/Ulster.

Income expectations for the year ahead has also improved, though almost half (47%) expect a decline in disposable income in the year ahead.

1 in 5 find it difficult to cope with the rising prices, while 3 in 5 are coping.

Spend expectations for the year ahead has also improved, though 55% expect to spend less.

The outlook for personal assets also sees an improvement in December.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,030 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.