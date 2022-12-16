Irish Advertising Spend to Grow by 6% to €1.7bn Next Year According to Magna Global

The Irish economy (real GDP) expanded by +9% in 2022 with +8.4% inflation, according to the October 2022 IMF World Economic Outlook. Real GDP is not a fully accurate measure of economic activity in Ireland, however, due to the country’s high level of exposure to multinationals. More than 1,500 multinational companies have their European headquarters in Ireland, particularly in the Pharma, Finance and Tech industries. Brexit led to many companies relocating from London to Dublin and that contributed to the unprecedented economic boom in recent years.

Some of the multinationals’ activities, such as reclassifying assets, can impact the headline economic figures in ways that are not indicative of true macroeconomic conditions. According to the European Commission, modified domestic demand, which can be a better indicator of real economic activity in a market like Ireland that is heavily exposed to multinational corporations. Based on the Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast, the European Commission expects modified domestic demand to expand +8.6% in 2022 and then by +2% in 2023.

Advertising spend in the Irish market in 2023 is expected to grow by around 6% to €1.7bn according to the latest forecasts published by the IPG-owned media agency Magna Global.

With just a few days to go until the end of the year, advertising spend in 2022 amounted to €1.6bn according to Magna. An estimated €1.2bn of this is attributable to digital, a growth of 9%. “Digital advertising sales already account for almost 70% of total advertising activity, above the Western European average of 63%. Within digital ad formats, Digital Video (+15%) and Search (+15%) will see the strongest increase, while Social (+1%) will stand,” the Magna research notes.

On the linear media side, growth of around 6% was achieved in 2022, buoyed by TV (+9%), OOH (+11%), and radio (+7%), Magna notes. Print, meanwhile, was down by 2% it says.

“Although the overall ad spend market has recovered from the COVID impact, linear media has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic level. Television, OOH, and Radio are expected to recover, while Cinema will still slightly below 2019 level by 2027. Print will keep the long-term declining trend and come to only one third of the pre-pandemic market share by 2027,” it adds.

For 2023, traditional media will grow by 3% with TV revenues anticipated to keep stable at % and “keep flat or decline slightly for the next few years,” Magna notes. Radio, meanwhile, will continue to grow but “keep stable at +4% “ while OOH will surge by 16% mainly due to the continued growth of DOOH, Magna says. Digital media, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 7% .

According to Simon Nagle, trading director IPG Mediabrands: “Our forecasts show that we will see less growth than previously estimated for 2023. While we face uncertain times, we do expect growth next year and remain optimistic of what that transpires to be.”