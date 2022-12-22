Experiential Agency Verve is Acquired by The Opus Group

Verve, the experiential and creative agency headed up by Ronan Traynor has been acquired by the US company The Opus Group for an undisclosed figure.

With a turnover of €25m in 2021, Verve was formed in 1991 and employs a team of over 50 creatives, designers, producers, account managers, and digital professionals who work from offices in Dublin, London, and Amsterdam. Clients of Verve include Coca-Cola, Diageo, Google and the Marketing Institute.

Verve will retain its name, becoming “Verve, part of The Opus Group” while Ronan Traynor will stay on with the business.

For its part, The Opus Group is an experiential network with three distinct brand offerings- Opus Agency, MAS and TENCUE. Clients of the three agencies include the likes of Google, Microsoft, Apple, Salesforce, Oracle,

“By becoming part of The Opus Group, Verve has expanded the scale, resources, and global reach we can deliver for our clients. From the outset, it was evident how Verve would complement the existing agencies within The Opus Group. We have a shared mission to deliver next-level experiences that drive action for our clients, and we now have expanded our global scale,” says Ronan Traynor.

“The addition of Verve will immediately provide expanded value for our longstanding clients, such as Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce, as these brands are growing their EMEA event and experiential marketing portfolios,” says Mitch Barns, CEO of The Opus Group.

“The past few years have been a pivotal time for brands, marketers, and agencies across the world,” adds Kim Kopetz, president and chief operating officer, The Opus Group.

“Like the agencies within our network, Verve has been thriving in these new realities. We foresee our deep collaboration will drive continued success for our clients and opportunities for our teams.”