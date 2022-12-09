BBDO Dublin Highlights Growing Problem in Campaign for Dublin Simon

BBDO Dublin has rolled out a touching and heart-breaking new campaign that highlights the growing problem of elderly homelessness for Dublin Simon.
According to Dublin Simon, elderly homelessness has increased by 30% in the last year alone
The campaign—which will run across TV, radio, social, digital and out-of-home—is a departure from Dublin Simon’s usual Christmas advertising, which Head of Fundraising & Communications Aisling Harmey says the charity was “compelled to make” based on this devastating phenomenon which its frontline teams are seeing on an increasing basis.
“Homelessness is tragic and traumatising at any age. For older people, that tragedy and trauma is compounded by the physical, mental and social challenges which come with age,” says Harmey. “ At present, people are spending longer than ever before in emergency accommodation due to the chronic ongoing lack of social and affordable housing. No one should have to live in homelessness, and undoubtedly, no one should have to live their golden years in homelessness. It was from this place that we conceptualised this campaign; to raise awareness of this growing problem with the hope of affecting real and positive change for this incredibly vulnerable group of people. For some people, this campaign may be shocking, but the problem is shocking. Older and elderly people becoming homeless warrants the utmost alarm,” she added.
Bairbre McGlade, creative director, BBDO Dublin adds: “When we first heard the phrase ‘elderly homeless’ we couldn’t get it out of our heads. It was a side to homelessness, and an issue, we weren’t previously aware of. It didn’t just strike a chord with us, but with all of the incredibly talented people who donated their time and skills to create this campaign with us: Andrew Freedman and Paula Stewart from Antidote, directors Brendan Canty and Ross Whitaker, composer Denis Kilty, and photographer Leo Byrne.”
