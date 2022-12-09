The Public House Launches Global Campaign for Kahlua

The Public House has rolled out a new global campaign for Kahlúa, the world’s leading coffee liqueur brand which is manufactured by The Absolut Company, part of Pernod Ricard.

This campaign is anchored by stylised 15” hero content that celebrates both the ease and playfulness of making a Kahlúa cocktail. A suite of bold, playful and yellow key visuals complete with stylistic mess will be rolled out across OOH and print, strengthening the brand message of ease as well as reinforcing brand colour cues.

A variety of cutdowns, GIFs and stills were also created in partnership with Melbourne-based Pixel. Each video has a unique soundtrack composed by Denis Kilty.

In order to stand out in a sea of drink and serves content, Pixel and The Public House used a variety of techniques such as puppetry, stop motion and in-camera supers. The suite of content features short and satisfying little moments like coffee beans jumping into the serene foam of an Espresso Martini and a jigger and jug coming to life to make a White Russian. “At The Public House we love a good cocktail. It so happens that Kahlúa is the standard liqueur in many of our favourites. When we were tasked with creating a campaign depicting said cocktails, it felt like the perfect brief! The work demonstrates how you can stir up your routine with Kahlúa-based drinks,” notes Dillon McKenna, creative director, The Public House.

Giancarlo Martins, communications lead for Kahlúa at The Absolut Company added: “Having an engaged and passionate partner like The Public House, who understands the core of our strategy, was crucial in unearthing our playful personality throughout the creative process. Together we’ve been able to stretch our creative expression from the look, to animation style, to the Mexican-inspired music, landing in a distinctive campaign that shows how deliciously-easy it is to make Kahlúa cocktails at home.”

Credits

Agency: The Public House

Creative Director: Dillon McKenna

Head of Design/ Senior Art Director: Eimear O’Sullivan

Senior Copywriter: Jarrod Bandyga

Copywriter: Karl Graham

Art Director: John Laragakis

Designer: Molly Devlin

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Managing Director: Catriona Campbell

Business Director: Ashley Reddin

Strategy Director: Sarah Walsh

Senior Account Manager: Rachel Campbell

Senior Account Executive: Eoin Fedigan

Producer: Steve Battle, Aoife Fitzgerald

CLIENT CREDITS:

Global Head of Marketing: Lorna Kavanagh

Communications Lead: Giancarlo Martins

Junior Brand Manager: Charlotte Béchaz

Creative Content Director: Greg West

PRODUCTION CREDITS:

Directors: “Goldy”, John Gavin

Photographer: Alice Hutchinson

Sound: Denis Kilty

Production Company: Pixel

Executive Producer: Haley Polacik

Producers: Brendan Lee, Rebecca Moore, Matt Pearson

Post Producer: Meline Samson

DOP: Tony Luu