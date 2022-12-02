Cashen and Brannigan Join the Board of IAPI

Following its AGM this week, IAPI has appointed two new members to its board.

Chris Cashen, managing partner, strategy at Mindshare has been appointed to the agency leader role while Adam Brannigan, account director, Goosebump has been appointed as the new Futureheads Chair.

Apart from Cashen and Brannigan, the existing board is made up of President, Sean Hynes (Bonfire), Abi Moran (Folk Wunderman Thompson), Anna Doyle (Starcom), Aoife McCleary (Huskies), Emma Williams (Edelman)Geraldine Jones (Publicis Dublin), Helen Stanley (Core), Jonathan Conlon (Group M) Margaret Gilsenan (Boys+Girls) and Neal Davies (BBDO).

Both Cashen and Brannigan join the board following the departures of Fiona Field (OMD) and Jamie Fulham (ex-Accenture Song now at Diageo).

“The skills that helped us grow into the industry we see today are incomparable to what will help us develop to meet the needs of what lies ahead. Unprecedented transformation is underway, and continued response is paramount. We need to arm members with how to respond to them with the same spirit of ingenuity which got us here. I am incredibly proud to be elected to the board of IAPI. Over the last few weeks, speaking to our members left me with nothing but optimism for what lies ahead for agencies and the future. I cannot wait to get started.”

Adam Brannigan said “With an industry filled with the most creative and talented people, it’s never been more important to guide our future leaders as they discover their own path in their career. I’ll be taking this role very seriously, bringing ideas, starting conversations, and supporting change. And I’m delighted to represent our future leaders’ voices at the IAPI board table,” says Chris Cashen.

According to Sean Hynes, President, IAPI: “We are immensely grateful for all the support and resources they’ve shared with IAPI over the years. They have been invaluable members of the team, giving so much of their time, energy and insights to IAPI. We are sorry to see Fiona and Jamie leave us but we look forward to working with both Chris and Adam to further promote the Irish industry.”