IAB/RedC Research Shows Digital Audio Powering Ahead

The fourth wave of IAB Ireland’s “Listen Up Ireland” shows that digital audio in Ireland continues to grow with 77% of all adults now consuming some form of digital audio.

IAB Ireland’s Digital Audio Council commissioned Red C Research to conduct the research which has tracked digital audio since 2019.

The research was presented this week by Red C’s Sara Eslami.

Some of the key findings of the research shows that the growth is across all digital audio formats including on demand music, online radio and podcasts.

While smartphones continue to dominate as the most used device, compared to 2021, connected car and smart speakers have overtaken the use of desktop and laptops.

Meanwhile, entertainment, relaxation and having an “accompaniment to daily tasks” are the top 3 reasons why digital audio users engage with the medium, according to the Red C research.

The full research deck is available to download on iabireland.ie