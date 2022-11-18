Marie Keating Foundation Urges Coughers to Get Checked Out in New Campaign

The Brill Building As part of its campaign for Lung Cancer Awareness Month which is taking place throughout November and to bring down the high lung cancer death rate through better awareness of symptoms, the Marie Keating Foundation has created the First Poster to Catch Lung Cancer.

Using bespoke technology the team behind the activation – The Brill Building working with PML – created a poster than only reveals itself to those who cough. The innovative approach seeks to encourage those with a long-standing cough to get it checked, and to reach them in the most targeted way possible.

Created by The Brill Building team of creative lead Peter Snodden and project lead Sorcha Hanratty with ECD Roisin Keown, the integrated campaign will include online video, radio, press and social content.

The powerful film for the activation lung cancer patient Johnny Hassett, a well known Irish horse trainer whose story of diagnosis inspired the creative team to devise the execution.

Hassett’s message is stark. “If you get a cough checked and you don’t need anything, great. But if you need intervention and you don’t get it checked, then you’ll die.”

According to Liz Yeates, CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation: “A comprehensive lung health check for those at high risk has the potential to catch lung cancer earlier than first symptoms present and if we really can’t live with the lung cancer mortality rate any longer then we need to explore all options that could get patients the care that could save their lives”.

Peter Snodden, creative director, The Brill Building adds: “This is an important intervention in the fight against lung cancer. If we can reach just one person with a cough that could be cancer through this activation, then we’ll have saved a life. But reaching many more through the campaign message that a persistent cough needs checked has the potential to do so much more again”

In Ireland, lung cancer is the leading cause of death with just 20% of people diagnosed with the disease surviving beyond five years, following a lung cancer diagnosis. However, the good news for patients is that many countries throughout Europe have improved the management of lung cancer through better risk reduction strategies, diagnosis and treatment.

