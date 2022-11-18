Folk Wunderman Thompson Rolls Out Heart-warming Christmas Campaign for An Post

An Post has launched a heart-warming and festive campaign that highlights the importance of sending love to your nearest and dearest this Christmas.

The campaign is currently live across TV, VOD, radio, OOH, social and retail.

Created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, the TV ad takes its inspiration from the classic L Frank Baum’s novel ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ and in particular the Tin Man who, as the story goes, does not have a heart but is constantly in search of one.

The campaign is called “Send from the Heart” and shows the Tin Man, who is unable to get into the Christmas spirit, receiving a Christmas card with a heart on it from a neighbour.

According to Julie Gill, commercial marketing director, Mails and Parcels, An Post: “As an island nation Ireland is renowned for staying connected by way of post. Sending a card is such a simple way to tell someone they are loved this Christmas. This campaign captures the impact that sending and receiving a card can have and how special it can make you feel. And Lyra’s beautiful voice and lyrics add to the magic.”

“Sending a card to someone at Christmas is such a simple act yet we often overlook the emotion and happiness it can bring to the recipient. Unfortunately, now many people simply send a text, a DM or even a few emojis to friends or family to say Happy Christmas. So, to drive demand for stamps, our strategy was to elevate the emotion that receiving a card can bring and in doing so inspire people to send post to those that matter most,” adds Enda Kelly, managing director at Folk Wunderman Thompson.

