First Batch of Irish CMOs Graduate from MII & Berkeley Digital Transformation Programme

Some of Ireland’s top marketers from companies like AIB, Bank of Ireland, Bord Bia, Pepsico, SSE, Fresh, Genesis, Core and Lindt have completed a rigorous six-month programme on Digital Transformation as part of senior CPD programme run by the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) and Berkely Global in the USA.

The programme was delivered virtually, on-campus at Berkeley and through Silicon Valley company visits. The graduating group is made up of CMOs and the senior level marketers from a wide cross section of top companies in Ireland.

According to the MII, the senior CPD programme is about digital transformation and its importance for global marketers who will be part of the teams leading digital transformation in many companies. Digital transformation and the many competitiveness benefits that flow from it are recognised as a key driver of successful innovation, growth and performance.

“As we have seen in the last numbers of months, the local and international landscape has changed radically and business must be capable of transforming at the same speed, if not faster. Recognising that pace of change, the Marketing Institute Ireland is currently updating the 2023 curriculum with their Berkeley counterparts. The new 2023 programme will launch in the next few weeks,” says Shane McGonigle, CEO of the MII.