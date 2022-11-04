Bonfire Rolls Out New Campaign for OOHPod!

The Dublin-based creative agency Bonfire has created a new campaign and branding for OOHPod, a new parcel collection and locker service set up by John Tuohy, founder of the Parcel Motel.

The brand name and identity for OOHPod! Your Out Of Home Flexible Address, were created by Bonfire and the campaign will run across OHH and radio.

With the new service, subscribers can collect, exchange or send parcels from a wide range of specially designated OOHPods around he countrt.

Tuohy is a veteran of the parcel business and former owner and founder of Nightline which was sold to UPS in 2017.

This collaboration is a second time round for both parties as the same team created the Parcel Motel brand while John was CEO at Nightline before the company and brand was sold to UPS in 2017.

Credits

Client: OOHPod!

Campaign: Flexible Address

Agency: Bonfire

Creative: Seán Hynes and Ian Doherty.

Strategy: Rachel Kelly, OpenEye.

Sound: Scimitar Sound

Client Team: John Tuohy and Orla Sheils