Evelyn Partners Wins Best in Business Advertising Award

Evelyn Partners, the wealth management and professional service group, has won the quarterly Business Plus ‘Best in Business Advertising’ award for its brand name rebrand campaign.

The print advertising brief was to launch a new group brand with a differentiated point-of-view and to define Evelyn Partners’ place in market.

This followed a merger of two organisations, Tilney and Smith & Williamson. In Ireland the group traded under the Smith & Williamson brand, and the campaign was briefed to encompass print media, outdoor advertising, radio and digital.

London agency Harbour devised the strapline ‘The Power of Good Advice’, and the campaign execution features a series of high profile and successful business leaders and details the advice they were given by someone who knew them well that led to success in both life and business.

The print executions ran in business titles such as Business Plus, Irish Times, Financial Times and Sunday Times. The ATL work was supported with a full CRM and digital campaign.

According to Sean Boyle, chair of the Business Plus judging panel: “The power of good advice is always better from those who know you well. It’s a very simple, perhaps even obvious insight. But it is true, and that is what makes it powerful. In the Evelyn advertising, there is no kitchen sink, and no bad photos of the company’s principals shaking hands with each other outside their phallically impressive glass building. This workmanlike campaign is by no means reinventing the advertising wheel. It is using tried and trusted testimonials, but it is using them with a relevance that contributes to the desired brand point-of-view.”

