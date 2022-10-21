Folk Wunderman Thompson Rolls Out Campaign to Promote Digital Stamps

The Digital Stamp is An Post’s response to increased customer demand for speedy, easy-to-use, digitalised services to support them in their everyday lives and the new campaign celebrates this innovation and its simplicity, allowing people to understand that Sending Love now has no limits with the Digital Stamp.

The campaign will run across DOOH, VOD, radio, social media and display.

The Digital Stamp is now available to buy on the An Post app and is priced €2 per stamp for regular envelopes. It provides instant access to a unique 12-digit code (the Digital Stamp), which customers can then handwrite onto their envelope or postcard where a traditional stamp would go.

According to Keith Lawlor, creative director, Folk Wunderman Thompson: “Sending post to someone you care about is an act that’s hard to beat, it elevates the message and shows them just how much they mean to you. But people need solutions that fit in with their busy lives, it’s not always the most convenient way to communicate. That’s why the Digital Stamp is such a huge innovation for An Post. Not only is it incredibly handy to get through the An Post App, it allows people to communicate like never before, on their own terms.”

Richard Miley, Marketing Communications Lead at An Post added, “We’re launching this new and exciting innovation with a multi-channel campaign called “Post now has no limits”. The future-focused look and feel reflects the benefits of a Digital Stamp, giving people the chance to make meaningful connections on their terms anytime, from anywhere with the An Post App. The launch of the Digital Stamp is a major step forward in the digital transformation of our mails and parcels business and marks the next step in our commitment to meeting the changing demands of our customers accessible and easy to use,” says Richard Miley, marketing communications lead at An Post.

CREDITS

Folk Wunderman Thompson

Managing Director: Enda Kelly

Creative Director: Keith Lawlor

Copywriter: Hannah Brady

Art Director: Laura O’Carroll

Strategic Planning Director: Tara Finnegan

Account Director: Zoë Scraggs

Account Manager: Sarah Michael

Broadcast Director: Michael Cullen

Production Assistant: Rachel Cody

Social and content manager: Vivian Huynh

Client: An Post

Julie Gill – Commercial Marketing Director

Richard Miley: Marketing communications lead

Joanne Farnon: Marketing communications and content lead

Amy Cavanagh: Marketing Specialist

Ruth Gill: Marketing Specialist

Brian McCarthy: Marketing Executive