AudioOne Introduces Genre-Based Podcasting Offer for Advertisers

With digital audio continuing to grow in popularity, AudioOne has announced that it will start offering curated “whitelists” of popular podcast shows organised by genre.

Called Podcast Select, it launches with hand-picked show lists for sports, true crime, comedy & entertainment, society and culture.

According to AudioOne, Poscast Select is designed to provide greater transparency, control and certainty to advertisers.

This announcement follows the recent addition of new podcast networks to the AudioOne Podcast marketplace including Sports Social Podcast Network, Sony Music Podcasts, Adelicious and Studio71. These podcast networks join the existing podcast publishing partner line-up which features Audioboom, PodcastOne, Kast Media and Spreaker.

“The benefit for advertisers is greater visibility around ad placement, impression delivery at show level and the ability to reach even more listeners enjoying global podcast favourites. AudioOne Podcasts currently deliver an audience of over 750,000 Adults in Ireland weekly,” says Lee Thompson of AudioOne.