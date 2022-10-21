Wavemaker and Square Open New Market Experience Store

The GroupM agency Wavemaker was behind the opening of a new pop-up brand experience store on Dublin’s Grafton St for the payment solutions company Square.

According to Square, the pop-up store is “ an immersive marketing experience, which will allow businesses to engage with Square products first-hand, in action, and learn how Square can help Irish businesses grow.”

Five retailers were chosen to take part including Crystals & Co and The Kind and the store will stay open until October 28.

According to Will Egan, senior brand planner, Square: “At Square we are delighted to open Square Market on Grafton St and give an opportunity to some great Irish businesses to grow their business. Great executions require great partners, and we have that with Wavemaker and GroupM.”

Wavemaker’s business director, Daniel Hickey adds: “It’s great to work with truly innovative brands like Square. Cut through these days is increasingly difficult to achieve. It’s great to work with brands such as Square to deliver truly ground-breaking activations like this.”