Marketing Society Event Aims to Demystify the Metaverse

The Marketing Society of Ireland is hosting a seminar called “Demystifying the Metaverse for Marketers” on October 27.

With many Irish marketers not confident about marketing in the metaverse, according to a recent research by Oliver/RedC, the seminar aims to demystify and explain what the metaverse means for marketers and their brands.

Speakers include Emma Chiu, global director at Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, London; Aileen Carville, CEO, SKMMP; Viv Chambers, MD & director of strategy, Bricolage and Amar Jacob, social & content development director, Invention, Group M.

The event will take place in the offices of Bord Bia on Pembroke Road and will begin at 4.30pm and conclude at 6.00pm.

For more information on the event click HERE