FM104 Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote Graham and Nathan

FM104 has unveiled a brand refresh for the radio station as well as a new marketing campaign to promote the stations new drivetime show ‘104 Drive’ with Graham and Nathan.

The marketing campaign focuses specifically on 104 Drive, the new drivetime show presented by Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly. The pair, who joined FM104 this month as part of a new presenter line-up, are on air from 3pm to 7pm each weekday.

The campaign features across a range of channels with a bullseye target of 25–35-year-old Dubliners. The campaign will also involve OOH and Digital OOH which are being used to generate strong visibility across the city, including Metropoles, AdShel Digital and screens in Applegreen service stations. Digital display will be visible across platforms such as TheSun.ie, Enterainment.ie and the Journal.ie group while audio ads will directly target Spotify and Acast listeners interested in entertainment. The campaign will also be supported by social.

The media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu Ireland while the creative concept and creation of assets was driven by Studio Ireland, the internal creative house of Wireless and News Ireland.

According to Brian McCarthy, commercial and operations director for Wireless Ireland: “FM104 is an iconic Dublin brand and this latest brand iteration creates a contemporary new look to resonate with today’s young Dublin adults. We believe our new look delivers for our young digital first audience and puts FM104 in a strong position for a successful future. Our all-new schedule delivers something different at drive time with Graham and Nathan promising to “Pick you Up” as you make your journey home. With a new music mix and a refreshed line up, the station is not only looking but sounding better than ever. Our campaign promotes what we believe is a unique and exciting new show at drivetime that is peerless in the market. With such a negative news cycle currently, we look forward to hearing Graham and Nathan pick up Dublin and brighten up those dark winter evenings over the coming months.”