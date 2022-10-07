Folk Wunderman Campaign for Irish Life Drives Awareness of Responsible Pensions

Folk Wunderman Thompson has created a new campaign for Irish Life to drive awareness of the brand’s responsible pension offering and the difference pension customers could be making for the planet.

The campaign aims to bring peace of mind to those who are making sustainable efforts in their everyday life, showing how their pension savings can align with these values too. True to the campaign message, the ad was created in a sustainable shoot setting with Irish Life working alongside a verified partner to support emissions calculation and offsetting.

According to the company, Irish Life is committed to investing more in companies that try to help the planet, and less in those that could harm it. As part of the campaign, Irish Life has also created a carbon calculator on its website so people can easily see how their pension savings could help to create a more sustainable world.

“We all want to play our part for the planet. However, it can be hard to feel like we’re making a difference, particularly when a lot of the focus is on climate targets that are up to 20 or 25 years down the road. From our experience in Irish Life, there are similar challenges with pensions – people think they’re about the distant future and struggle to see the relevance of their pension in their daily lives,” says Karl Symes, head of brand, Irish Life.

“This campaign creates awareness that the money you’re saving into your pension today could be invested responsibly, helping you to do right by your future, your family’s future, and the planet. The campaign is also a celebration of the difference that Irish Life pension customers are already making for the planet right now, maybe without even realising it. We are proud of the changes Irish Life has made over the last 12 years to take a more responsible investing approach for pensions. We first signed up the UN Principles for Responsible Investing in 2010 and we now take care of almost €40 billion of responsible investments. And we’re also making changes when it comes to this campaign – from Ireland’s first solar powered billboard to shooting the new TV ad in a more sustainable way,” he adds.

“For many, a pension is one of the biggest investments they’ll make in their lives. It’s reassuring to know that now it can also have one of the biggest positive impacts on the planet too, as many people are constantly looking for ways that they can be more sustainable. With this campaign we took inspiration from this mindset and aligned it with an offering from Irish Life that can truly make a difference,” says Karl Waters, creative partner, Folk Wunderman Thompson.

The Irish Life Responsible Pensions campaign will be live across TV, VOD, Digital, Social, Radio and outdoor.

