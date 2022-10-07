Havas Divides the Country with New Chef Campaign

Havas has rolled out a new campaign for the Valeo Foods-owned brand Chef Ketchup.

Featuring Irish soccer legend Paul McGrath, the campaign poses a simple but divisive question: how do you store your ketchup? In the fridge or the press?

Directed by Rory Hanrahan through Motherland, the film illustrates that everyone has an opinion on this matter and invites Ireland to vote in the Refridgerendum at VoteChef.ie

This is the third Chef campaign to feature Paul McGrath and this time he acts as the Refridgerendum moderator, patiently listening to views from both sides and encouraging voting.

The campaign runs across TV and VOD, OOH and social.



Credits

Client: Valeo Foods

Marketing Director: Michelle Tormey

Advertising Agency: Havas Dublin

Creatives: Eoghan Heneghan, Adrian Fitz-Simon, Peter O’Dwyer

Account Director: Orla Hickey

Senior Account Executive: Max Airey

Production Company: Motherland

Director: Rory Hanrahan

Producer: Ellen Kenny

DOP: Aidan Gault

1st AD: Sandra Corbally

Coordinator: Hannah Gallagher

Head of Post Production: Anthony McCaffery

Editor: Stephen Staunton

VFX: John O’Hagan

Grade: Gary Curran at Outer Limits

Sound: Liam Yelan at Screen Scene

Casting: Ali Coffey Casting