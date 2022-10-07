Havas Divides the Country with New Chef Campaign

Havas has rolled out a new campaign for the Valeo Foods-owned brand Chef Ketchup.
Featuring Irish soccer legend Paul McGrath, the campaign poses a simple but divisive question: how do you store your ketchup? In the fridge or the press?
Directed by Rory Hanrahan through Motherland, the film illustrates that everyone has an opinion on this matter and invites Ireland to vote in the Refridgerendum at VoteChef.ie
This is the third Chef campaign to feature Paul McGrath and this time he acts as the Refridgerendum moderator, patiently listening to views from both sides and encouraging voting.
The campaign runs across TV and VOD, OOH and social.
Credits
Client: Valeo Foods
Marketing Director: Michelle Tormey
Advertising Agency: Havas Dublin
Creatives: Eoghan Heneghan, Adrian Fitz-Simon, Peter O’Dwyer
Account Director: Orla Hickey
Senior Account Executive: Max Airey
Production Company: Motherland
Director: Rory Hanrahan
Producer: Ellen Kenny
DOP: Aidan Gault
1st AD: Sandra Corbally
Coordinator: Hannah Gallagher
Head of Post Production: Anthony McCaffery
Editor: Stephen Staunton
VFX: John O’Hagan
Grade: Gary Curran at Outer Limits
Sound: Liam Yelan at Screen Scene
Casting: Ali Coffey Casting