Core Seeks Partner for Tallaght Stadium’s Naming Rights

Core Sponsorship has begun the search for a sponsor for the naming rights for Tallaght Stadium.

The stadium is owned by South Dublin County Council and is home to Shamrock Rovers and both the FAI Women’s National Football team and Men’s Under 21 Team. The venue also hosted the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Finland, resulting in Ireland securing a play-off for the World Cup for the first time.

It also hosted Shamrock Rovers recent game with Djurgårdens, and will feature upcoming encounters with Gent and Molde as part of the UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures.

According to Core, the successful tenderer will benefit from a multitude of commercial options including substantial branding opportunities, extensive editorial mentions, TV broadcast and digital media exposure, ticketing and venue rental opportunities.

Funded by South Dublin County Council, approximately €11.5 million is currently being invested in the expansion of Tallaght Stadium, which is the only municipal stadium of its kind in Ireland.

The new development will cement Tallaght Stadium’s UEFA Category 4 status, allowing for the hosting of all UEFA competitive fixtures, including Internationals, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League games.

“Tallaght Stadium is one of the most interesting naming rights opportunities to enter the market in recent years,” says Noel Martyn, intelligence director, Core Sponsorship.

“The stadium engages with a large cohort of the public – both those who attend matches at the venue as well as those who watch broadcasts at home etc. The naming rights opportunity offers a significant range of assets and benefits, including coverage of the named stadium on broadcast, print and digital channels, stadium signage, exposure on TV broadcasts, venue rental, ticketing etc. We expect there to be much interest from potential sponsors and are proud to be working in partnership with South Dublin County Council and Tallaght Stadium on this venture.”

