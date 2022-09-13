Global Ireland Tops Great Places to Work Rankings

Global in Ireland has been recognised and ranked as the Best Small Workplace in Europe 2022, making it only the second Irish company to top The Best Workplaces in Europe Awards list.

Great Place to Work identifies the Best Workplaces in Europe by analysing companies’ workplace programs and surveying their staff. The ranking is based on the confidential survey data representing 1.4 million employees from over 3,000 companies across Europe, including Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Turkey, and United Kingdom

The Award ceremony took place in Venice on Thursday 8th September 2022.

According to Colin Leahy, managing director, Global in Ireland: “I am so proud for our team here in Ireland and the recognition of the work by everyone in making Global a great place to work. A great company is only as good, as strong, and as successful as its people. This award recognises the trust we have in and with each other and our commitment to continue to deliver excellence.”

“Being recognised as the Best Small Workplace in Europe demonstrates Global commitment to improving their culture and putting their people first, whatever challenges they face. Global can be very proud of their achievement in this particular year and have shown once again that working on the basics and with committed leadership dialled in on improving their culture will reap rewards. Congratulations again on this amazing achievement Global,” adds Cathal Divilly, CEO of Great Places to Work Ireland.