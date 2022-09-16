Bryan Regan Joins AudioOne as Sales Manager

Bryan Regan has been appointed as sales manager with AudioOne.

Well known in the media industry, Regan has experience working with media agencies and media owners, including stints at IRS+, Newstalk, Mediahuis and News Ireland. His new role will see him drive agency investment in digital audio which is now the fastest growing digital advertising format.

According to Lee Thompson, AudioOne: “We are very happy to have a person of Bryan’s calibre and experience join the team. He has a real passion for audio having worked in the sector for 10 years. He understands the medium’s strong creative potential and we look forward to working even closer with our agency partners.”

“AudioOne is a key player in the digital audio space. Its market leading reach combined with exclusive representation of some of the finest audio content around meant it was an easy decision for me. With brands like SoundCloud and TuneIn in its marketplace as well as global podcast favourites, AudioOne is well placed to fire up campaigns across a wide range of clients and sectors,” adds Bryan Regan.