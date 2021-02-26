Goosebump Launches Powerful Campaign to Support Irish Para Athletes

Goosebump has rolled out a powerful new campaign for Paralympics Ireland to address the need for equality and recognition for Para Athletes.

The campaign, entitled The Next Level, showcases the commitment of Para Athletes to their respective sport, giving them full credit for their remarkable level of human achievement.

The aim of the campaign is to bring recognition and knowledge of Ireland’s Para Athletes and Paralympians to the Next Level while calling out for donations to help support these athletes in their preparations for the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo.

According to Trevor O’Rourke, head of commercial and funding at Paralympics Ireland: “This is a very exciting time for Paralympics Ireland as we launch our first major fundraising initiative. Goosebump have helped craft a strong digital campaign with stunning visuals and compelling messaging throughout. We truly believe this campaign will raise the level of awareness and esteem in which our athletes are held.”

Through captivating visuals and film, The Next Level addresses the battle for equality for Para Athletes from equality of funding to equality of esteem, respect and admiration.

The campaign was creatively directed and copywritten by Pat Hamill and Mark Nutley of Goosebump. According to Nutley: “It’s truly humbling to work with Paralympics Ireland. The commitment of the team, their resilience and character, is quite astounding. I hope we’ve done them proud. They deserve so much respect, and more than that, they deserve our gratitude.”

“In these troubled times they are a reminder of the triumph of the human spirit. But irrespective of what I think they deserve, I think they would happily settle for equality of funding. I’d like to thank Trevor O’Rourke and Derek Kinnevey for the opportunity to work with them. Also, huge thanks to Bernard and Chriona at The Element and Simon Burch for capturing the athletes so brilliantly” he continues.

The campaign will run across social and digital platforms this weekend to coincide with a special segment with Para Athletes on The Late Late Show.

