NOW TV to Sponsor Premier League Coverage on Wireless Group’s Radio Stations

Urbanmedia, part of the radio group Wireless Ireland, has brokered a deal which will see NOW TV sponsor English Premier League coverage across its radio stations including Dublin’s FM104, Q102, Cork’s 96fm, C103, Limerick Live 95, LMFM in Louth/Meath as well as talkSport, the world’s largest sport radio station.

The Premier League coverage is hosted by Irish sports broadcaster Trevor Welch who presents Premier League Live from Wireless Group’s Irish studios every Saturday.

“NOW TV has placed a concerted focus in building awareness of our sports product, which allows Irish customers to access their sport on their terms and we’re delighted with the results. We’re always aiming to improve upon past performance however and are keen to embed ourselves in the constant football conversation amongst a sports mad population. That being the case, we’re massively excited to partner up with urbanmedia and talkSPORT who are synonymous in providing the highest possible calibre of sporting editorial & conversation to help drive performance even further in 2021,” says Michael Forry, head of NOW TV Ireland.

“Digital audio and developing new stream opportunities is a big focus for us in urbanmedia for 2021 and beyond. We are delighted to be working with such a progressive and exciting brand for Premier League Live. We feel it’s the perfect fit for NOW TV’s Sky Sports and Sports Extra passes,” adds Stephen Joyce, national sales manager of urbanmedia.