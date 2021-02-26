Acast Ireland to Host Webinar on Podcasting Trends for Brands

Tommy Tiernan, Hector O’hEeochagain and Laurita Blewitt are just some of the guests who will be on hand to discuss Irish podcasting trends and the opportunities for brands on a webinar which is being hosted by the podcasting platform Acast on Tuesday, March 9th.

The trio currently host a successful podcast that is hosted by Acast and have successfully managed to weave brand messages into humorous but non-traditional formats.

Called “Sounds Smart Ireland: Press Play On 2021” it is the latest in a series of virtual events hosted by Acast to share Irish podcasting trends in content and advertising. Also on hand will be the Acast Creative Team that will offer advice and case-studies that will highlight why podcasting has become a popular platform for brands.

The event is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE