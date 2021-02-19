IAB Ireland Webinar To Discuss Life Beyond the Cookie

As the online world prepares itself for the phasing out of third party cookies, IAB Ireland is hosting an online webinar to discuss the life after the cookie and what brands and publishers need to know about alternative solutions to their digital marketing plans.

The event will take place next Wednesday, February 24th at 2pm and will include a number of speakers including Andrew Hayward-Wright, chair of IAB Europe’s PTPC Taskforce who will update on Project REARC & the Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media (PRAM).

Google’s Lucy Molan, Head of Sales, Ireland, Gaby Jenkins, Ads Privacy Lead, UKI, and Claire Norburn, Ads Privacy Lead, UKI, will also share details Google’s approach to privacy and a cookieless world.

In addition, Doug Farrell, Group Head of Digital Strategy at DMG Media and Co-Chair of IAB Ireland’s Display Council and member of the Post Third Party Cookie Taskforce, will launch IAB Ireland’s Guide to Contextual Advertising. The Guide has been compiled by taskforce members from Converge Digital, DMG Media Ireland, Group M, INM and The Irish Times.

According to Suzanne McElligott, CEO of IAB Ireland: “Assisting our members to prepare for a cookieless world is a priority for IAB Ireland. Our briefing on Wednesday 24th provides a timely update on the development of industry solutions and launches IAB Ireland’s guide to Contextual Advertising. This guide examines the opportunity of “mindset marketing” with ad placement and context matching the mindset of the user in brand suitable environments. This is the first of our 2021 briefings and we will provide further updates throughout the year.”

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. To attend click HERE