Irish Daily Mail Gets a Sales Boost Following Special Promotion

Sales of the Irish Daily Mail jumped by 10% last Tuesday following a special two for the price of one promotion.

DMG Media Ireland, publisher of the daily newspaper, backed the special promotion with a full-spread campaign across its own print and online titles including The Irish Daily Mail, The Irish Mail on Sunday, MailOnline, EVOKE.ie and Extra.ie. In addition, the promotion was supported by campaigns on RTE radio, Today FM, 98FM, Spin, Limerick 95Fm and Cork 106.

Commenting on the success of the promotion, Head of Sales for DMG Media., Karl Byrne said:‘We know the pressure everyone is under at the moment with many of us in need of a pick me up, so at DMG Media we wanted to make it as easy as possible for our readers to show a loved one that they care whilst also supporting their local newsagent. For advertisers within the editions it increased their OTS at no additional cost. With people spending more time enjoying their newspapers during lockdown, engagement has never been higher.”