ICAD 2021 Awards Open for Entries

The 2021 ICAD Awards are open for entry and the closing date is set for March 31st.

Commended 2020 winners will automatically be entered and proceed to ICAD Awards 2021. All commended work will feature in the ICAD The Best of Us exhibition 2021 which will take to the streets in November 2021 with live projections on iconic buildings and feature in a network of outdoor digital and large format posters. In addition, there will be a comprehensive print, press and television campaign.

The organisers have maintained the €25 entry fee this year up until March 15th while late entrants will be charged €50 up until March 31st.

According to Rossi McCauley ICAD President: “As a creative working in Ireland, winning an ICAD Bell is something special. But, equally, being an ICAD member connects you to something special and worthwhile. It is your participation and support that ensures our ability to continue this social project of supporting our creative community. We have a

shared responsibility to ensure that the opportunities we have been afforded, and the supports and benefits we have received, continue to exist for those who will become ICAD”.