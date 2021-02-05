CarStore.ie Motors into Today FM Weather Sponsorship Deal

CarStore.ie, part of Keary Motors, is to sponsor the weather reports on Today FM in a deal brokered by media agency Initiative Ireland which recently picked up the account for the motoring website.

The package includes an excess of 400 stings per month broadcast throughout Monday to Sunday on Today FM programming as well as a number of other promotions.

According to Sylvia Cawley, managing director, Initiative Ireland:“As an agency, our focus is on creating relevant consumer connections that are long lasting and drive business results. The Today FM weather sponsorship by CarStore.ie is an ideal fit offering national exposure to a motor brand with significant appeal to a 25-year-old + audience.”