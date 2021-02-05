ASAI Joins Self-Regulatory Body ICAS as Full Member

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has joined the International Council for Advertising Regulation (ICAS) as a full member. Since ICAS was formally launched in October 2016, the ASAI has been an associate member and a strong supporter of this international network.

Headquartered in Brussels in Belgium, ICAS promotes the responsible advertising through the effective implementation of self-regulatory standards.

“As a full member of ICAS, ASAI will be in a position to increase our involvement with the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation and continue to fully support its mission to promote responsible advertising. Being part of the global advertising self-regulatory community will also allow us to continue to learn and exchange best practice with our fellow member organizations while working on issues of mutual interest,” says Orla Twomey, CEO of the ASAI.

“With the ASAI, Ireland has a strong advertising self-regulatory system, which is recognized by the national regulators. But Ireland, with its vibrant economy, is also an important market in Europe and at global level, having become a significant technological hub. Our global network is proud to have ASAI as a full member. We look forward to an even stronger cooperation that will certainly benefit the development of global self-regulation,” adds Lee Peeler, ICAS President.