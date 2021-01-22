It’s a Wrap: ICAD Marks Best of Us 2020

ICAD has produced a video to mark The Best of Us which showcased some of the best creative work produced by its members in early December.

With no live events taking place in 2020, ICAD used a number of landmarks, including the GPO, to project work which was commended by a panel of Irish and international judges .

“2020 was a year of pandemic restrictions and social uncertainty. Despite this, ICAD organised the biggest award show in our history in partnership with RTÉ, JCDecaux and The Business Post,” says Pearse McCaughey, board member of ICAD.

“Throughout November and December we showcased the best of Irish advertising and design on site specific projections, digital platforms, and on television. We also acknowledge the support from Dublin City Council, An Post/The GPO, Creative Ireland and The Ronan Group, without whose vital assistance this bold expression of solidarity with the creative community would not have been possible,” he adds.