TBWA/Dublin Launches Jameson Sliders in European and Nordic Markets

The ‘Jameson Sliders’ film for the Czech Republic the campaign has been rolled out into Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Hungary and Sweden.

The film, slowly making its way across Europe, highlights the taste of Jameson, equating the smoothness of the iconic Irish whiskey with the smoothness of a bowling alley.

As a serious whiskey that doesn’t take itself too seriously, Jameson can flex its timelessness by seamlessly updating with the times, expanding the whiskey drinking occasion without losing the tenets of the brand that make it so recognisable all over the world. Whether you’re connecting in a bowling alley, or over a bar counter, Jameson is smooth on ice as it is breaking it.

Clayton Homer, Creative Director at TBWA/Dublin said: “We’re really stoked with the campaign. Our idea, born in Dublin, translates as smoothly in Prague as it does in Stockholm or Budapest. Whether you’re connecting with friends in a bowling alley, or over a bar counter, Jameson is as smooth over ice as it is breaking it.”

