IPG Mediabrands Picks Up Media Account for The Naked Collective

IPG Mediabrands Ireland has picked up the media buying and planning account for The Naked Collective, the manufacturer of healthy drinks that are sold under the Mude brand.

Naked Collective was founded by Niall Phelan, the founder of McGargles Irish craft beers, and Catherina Butler and Mude is available in over 800 outlets througout the country.

IPG will be responsible for global strategic media planning while buying will also be managed by the Dublin office as the brand launches in international markets in the coming months.

According to Niall Phelan: ‘”Choosing the right agency to partner with is a major decision for a company with very ambitious expansion plans. IPG Mediabrands Ireland is a perfect fit for us – they’re commercially savvy with great data driven insights on the markets we’re targeting. The talent and skill at our disposal is impressive and we look forward to building our relationship together.”

Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director, IPG Mediabrands Ireland adds: “The first time we met Niall and Cat we were impressed by their entrepreneurial spirit and openness to trying new media approaches as a means of creating instant visibility for their Mude brand. Creativity anchored by a keen awareness of what works in different international markets is the expertise we bring to the table and we’re very much looking forward to demonstrating our capabilities to a brand with a big future ahead.”