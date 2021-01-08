Paul Dervan to Discuss Marketing Effectiveness on MII Webinar

Paul Dervan, CMO of the National Lottery and author of “Run With Foxes: Make Better Marketing Decisions” will be the keynote speaker for the Marketing Institute’s next online seminar which will take place next Thursday, January 14 at 10am.

During his one-hour long presentation, Dervan will discuss marketing effectiveness and will use real examples of effectiveness in action. He will also outline a number of practical ways that marketing departments can embrace a culture of marketing effectiveness by focussing on knowledge, skills, behaviours, tools and mindset.

Prior to joining The National Lottery, Dervan was global brand director at Indeed, the world’s largest and fastest-growing job site where he led a global team of 80 people, and was responsible for the investment of hundreds of millions of advertising dollars. He also started a Marketing Campaign Lab, where he created and tested hundreds of marketing experiments in America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Prior to that, he worked for Pokerstars and Telefonica.

To attend the webinar costs €15 for members of the MII and €25 for non-members. To register click HERE