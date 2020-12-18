OLIVER Ireland Poised to Grow Workforce by 21% Following Strong 2020

Following a period of strong growth during 2020, during which it picked up a number of new clients, OLIVER is expanding its operations with the recruitment of an additional 15 staff, a 21% increase on the 70 staff it already employs.

The roles include digital and content managers, copywriters, social media content managers, project managers, quality control specialists in the area of production, community managers and graphic design specialists.

Established nine years ago in Ireland, OLIVER Ireland is a creative and marketing agency which focuses on cost effective creative and digital marketing and communications solutions. Clients include Bank of Ireland, Britvic Ireland, Lidl, Dalata Hotels, Davy, Irish League of Credit Unions, Malta Tourism Authority, AXA, BMW, Unilever, Diageo and Aramark Northern Europe.

“We are really excited about our new client wins and the roles we need to service this new business. During the uncertain times over the past months, our teams have continued to work tirelessly developing our new business and servicing our existing clients to the highest standards and we are thrilled that there are now these new clients working with us,” says Mark McCann, managing director of OLIVER Ireland.

“We are the only company in the world to focus exclusively on building and running marketing ecosystems for brands. We deliver and run dedicated, flexible support networks for some of the world’s and Ireland’s biggest companies. There are over 200 such clients on our roster globally, and we work across more than 450 brands. Some of the world’s most admired brands partner with OLIVER to optimize, compliment and manage their agile solutions. We produce high-performing authentic creative content – better, faster, cheaper in collaboration with our clients,” he says.

For more information on the new jobs at OLIVER click HERE