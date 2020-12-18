Boys + Girls Launches New Mental Health Campaign for Chelsea FC and Three Mobile

Boys + Girls has created a new mental health campaign for Chelsea FC sponsor Three Mobile that urges fans to support someone else over the Christmas period.

As part of its sponsorship deal, Three UK is working with Chelsea FC to help shine a light on loneliness, isolation and mental health issues that impact men and women, old or young, and that are particularly prevalent at this time of year. Three is also working with its mental health charity partner Time to Change.

As part of it work on the campaign, Boys+Girls created a full landing page for the platform on Three’s website as well as a suite of assets that have been utilised across social and PR. It also supported Three’s channel executions that included retail activation as well as customer and internal communications.

According to Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director at Three UK: “Christmas is all about giving back and helping others. This year has been so hard for many different reasons, with most of us having life as we know it turned on its head. Christmas in itself is going to be so different and it’s a time that can often magnify solitude and mental health issues.

“As a brand with connectivity at its heart, we wanted to drive a clear message for us all to reach out and support one another this Christmas. Make that call you’ve been meaning to make. Send that message. Check-in on others. It may just be a small gesture but it could make all the difference.”

Kris Clarkin, creative director at Boys+Girls adds: “Christmas is a difficult time for many people in the UK, so it was imperative for us to come up with an idea that would cut through the festive noise and get people talking – and that’s literally what this initiative is designed to do. It’s testament to Three UK and Chelsea Football Club’s empathy and commitment to people’s mental health that they have taken the step to ask fans to support someone else this Christmas.”

