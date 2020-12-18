The Marketing Society @ 50: The Last Two Decades of Change

Concluding our weekly series of video insights as part of The Marketing Society’s 50th Anniversary, we look at the last two decades and the events that shaped them with interviews with Valerie Robinson, Sinead Mooney and, finally Deirdre Wafer, Chair of The Marketing Society.

Valerie Robinson

As Director of Communications and Education with the Office of Tobacco Control from 2000-2005, Valerie was responsible for leading the policy and strategy to create a supportive environment for the introduction of the ‘smoking ban’ in Ireland. As the first country to introduce a comprehensive ban, Ireland was recognised as a global leader attracting international attention and subsequently many countries followed suit. Today, Valerie is a Senior Policy Analyst with the Department of Finance and previously served as the Department’s Corporate Communications Manager.

Sinead Mooney

ivSinead co-founded RED C Research in 2003 prior to which she was a director in Lansdowne Market Research. An award winning researcher and graduate of the College of Marketing and Design, Sinead is Vice Chair of the Marketing Society, a member of the Marketing Institute and is a regular guest lecturer at The Smurfit Business School and has also guest lectured at DIT.

Deirdre Wafer

Deirdre leads the Insights team for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in EMEA and works to deliver value to brand and media agency clients from Linkedin’s unique first party data. She is currently the chairperson of The Marketing Society.