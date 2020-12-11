BBDO Cracks Christmas for Dublin Simon Community

BBDO Dublin has rolled out a powerful new campaign to highlight the plight of Dublin’s growing homeless population and to launch a fund-raising campaign for Dublin Simon Community.

Called Cracking Homelessness, the pro-bono campaign comes at a very difficult time of the year for many Irish charities, particularly those dealing with homelessness. As Dublin has the biggest problem, the campaign reminds viewers that nobody should be homeless when Dublin is their home.

The campaign will run across TV, radio, press, digital and social channels.

According to Sam McGuinness, CEO of Dublin Simon: “Christmas is particularly hard for people experiencing homelessness, as they lack even the most basic comforts that the rest of us take for granted. At Dublin Simon Community we are working to give a better Christmas and a secure future to all those experiencing, or in danger of, homelessness. We rely on the continued generosity of the public to keep our doors open for everyone.”

“As always we are extremely grateful to BBDO for creating this sensitive, heartfelt and authentic Christmas campaign,” adds Emma Kilkenny, head of fundraising and communications, Dublin Simon Community. “ We are so proud of the series of elements incorporated, whether you hear our radio ad, see the illustrations on social media or watch the film. We know it will stop people in their tracks and encourage us all to think about those less fortunate this Christmas. Our partnership is invaluable and the incredible creativity, passion and drive of the entire team at BBDO, never ceases to amaze us. We are also indebted to the vision of Sweet Media Productions who have brought the plight of people experiencing homelessness to life in such a considerate way.”

Art directed by Rob Murray and copywritten by Des Kavanagh, a musical seasonal favourite was re-written as “Unsilent Night” with its familiar refrain of “sleep in heavenly peace” being re-imagined as “I’m homeless and Dublin’s my home”.

“As an agency, BBDO Dublin is proud to continue our partnership with Dublin Simon Community in creating the 2020 Christmas appeal. We are humbled by their work and the services they provide for the most vulnerable members of our society,” says Caitríona Ní Laoire, head of account management, BBDO.

For information about Simon Communities and to support their work, click on https://www.simon.ie.