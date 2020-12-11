The Marketing Society @ 50: The 1990s

Continuing our weekly series of videos on the evolution of marketing in Ireland and the people who were in the driving seat, this week the Marketing Insight series looks back to the 1990s and hears the views of Professor Mary Lambkin and Tom Harper, two well-known advocates for the power of marketing.

The 1990s

Globalisation and the Restructuring of the Advertising Industry

Mary Lambkin is Professor of Marketing at the Smurfit Graduate Business School, University College Dublin, where she teaches and writes on marketing strategy, branding and consumer trends. She is also actively involved in business through consulting and non-executive directorships. She currently Chairs the Board of Barclaycard International Payments and has also served on the boards of Citibank Europe PLC and several public organisations. She is a former Chair and Council member of the Marketing Society.

The Internet Arrives

Tom Harper is a data scientist with over 30 years’ experience in statistics, market research and advertising. Tom has worked in television audience measurement as well as retail store measurement with companies such as Nielsen and Kantar. Tom specialises in advertising effectiveness, from econometrics to digital attribution modelling, working in companies such as Media Audits, Analytic Partners and Omnicom Media Group. Tom is a keen supporter of education in these fields and has lectured part time with UCD and The Michael Smurfit Business School. Tom is a past chairman of both the Marketing Society and AIMRO.