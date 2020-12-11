Boys + Girls Wins Global Christmas Brief for ŠKODA

When ŠKODA Global wanted to mark Christmas with an image that would encapsulate Christmas and raise a smile after a difficult year, the car manufacturer invited all the global agencies it works with in 31 markets worldwide to come up something suitable.

When all the entries were judged, it was the Dublin-based agency Boys + Girls that came up with the winning entry with an image that says it all with a festive reimagining of a common international sight that always brings a smile to people’s faces.

According to Rory Hamilton, founder and executive creative director: “We felt that when it comes to cars, nothing says ‘joy’ like a dog sticking its head out of a car window. It’s an iconic visual associated with the sheer pleasure of car journeys. So, we decided to take that image and update it for Christmas – with a reindeer.”

He adds: “Yes, having a reindeer in the backseat emphasises the spaciousness of a ŠKODA or perhaps suggests that a ŠKODA is a more comfortable, smoother vehicle than Santa’s Sleigh. But really, who doesn’t want to see a reindeer with its head out a car window?”

The image appears on social and traditional platforms in all ŠKODA global markets including across five continents over the month of December.

